Deepika Padukone- Ananya Panday’s Gehraiyaan cleared without a single cut, gets an A certificate | Deepika-Ananya’s film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ will be released without any cut, gets ‘A’ certificate from CBFC

15 seconds ago
Directed by Shakun Batra, ‘Ghehraiyaan’ is slated to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karva starrer this film has been cleared from the censors without any cuts. But it has been given an ‘adult’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Ever since the trailer of ‘Gahreiyaan’ has come out, everyone is talking about the on-screen chemistry and romance of the film. No wonder it has been given an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film’s certification copy states that the inquiry committee, after watching the film, recommended certain amendments and relaxations imposed by the Election Commission, which have been implemented. Directed by Shakun Batra, ‘Gheraiyaan’ is a film based on complex relationships.

Gahiyaan is in discussion about his subject as well as his starcast. Intimacy director was appointed by Shakun Batra to choreograph the intimate scenes of this film, which is a new thing for Bollywood films. So, it is also being discussed.

But talking about this, the director says in an interview, “Among other things about the film, there is more talk only about its intimate scenes. It is true that there are bold scenes in the film, but only in his bar. Talking would be wrong.”

Dehheyan is a relationship drama that is deeply entrenched in complex modern relationships, adulting and taking control of one’s way of life. The film talks about decisions and their consequences.

Gheeriyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karva in lead roles. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in central roles. The film will have its world premiere on February 11, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in over 240 countries and territories around the world.

About the film, Shakun Batra says- “Depths is not just a film for me. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror of modern adult relationships. It shows us how we move through the maze of emotions and feelings. How we pass and how our every step, every decision affects our lives and the lives of those around us.

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer film Gehraiyaan cleared without a single cut, gets an Adult (A) certificate. Film to release on Amazon Prime Video on 11th February 2022.

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:19 [IST]

