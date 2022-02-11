Deepika Padukone- Ananya Panday’s Gehraiyaan cleared without a single cut, gets an A certificate | Deepika-Ananya’s film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ will be released without any cut, gets ‘A’ certificate from CBFC

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Directed by Shakun Batra, ‘Ghehraiyaan’ is slated to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karva starrer this film has been cleared from the censors without any cuts. But it has been given an ‘adult’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Ever since the trailer of ‘Gahreiyaan’ has come out, everyone is talking about the on-screen chemistry and romance of the film. No wonder it has been given an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film’s certification copy states that the inquiry committee, after watching the film, recommended certain amendments and relaxations imposed by the Election Commission, which have been implemented. Directed by Shakun Batra, ‘Gheraiyaan’ is a film based on complex relationships.

Gahiyaan is in discussion about his subject as well as his starcast. Intimacy director was appointed by Shakun Batra to choreograph the intimate scenes of this film, which is a new thing for Bollywood films. So, it is also being discussed.