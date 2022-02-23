Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday latest bikini photoshoot, bold and sizzling pictures | Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday’s latest bikini photoshoot, bold and sizzling pictures viral

bold moves

Deepika’s bold style was seen in the film ‘Gheraiyaan’. Dharma Productions was highly appreciated for this.

celebs commented

Many celebs have also commented on Deepika’s post. Huma Qureshi posted a heart emoji. At the same time, Samantha Prabhu writes – ‘Good Lord.’ Next he made an emoji of fire.

queen of bollywood

At the same time, a user wrote – “Deepika Padukone is the queen of Bollywood.” One wrote – ‘Hottie’ .. then another wrote – “Most glamorous”.. Fans are very fond of these pictures of Deepika.

depths

At the same time, the four main cast of Gheeyan are seen in this picture. All four have been given a cool-glamorous look. Let me tell you, Dehheyan has been released on Amazon Prime Video.

ananya pandey

Ananya Pandey is very active on social media and often shares her pictures, which fans also like a lot. Indian Ho Western Ananya wins the hearts of fans with her every look.

glamorous style

Ananya’s look in bikini is glamorous as well as very sexy. Let us tell, more than 20 million people follow Ananya Pandey on Instagram. The actress is very active on Insta and shares her pictures and videos with fans.

Journey of four films

After debuting in Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, Ghariyan is Ananya Pandey’s fourth film after Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali- Peeli… At the same time, his next film will be Liger, being directed by Puri Jagannath. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey will be seen in lead roles in this film.