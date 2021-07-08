Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are Final for Siddharth Anand directed Movie Fighter | Deepika Padukone finals with Hrithik Roshan for FIGHTER, will see this fight sequence for the first time

New Delhi: The announcement of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s film Fighter was done long back but since then there was no update related to this film. Although the makers have now finalized many new things related to the film. Only Hrithik Roshan will play the lead role in the film, but the rest of the things related to it are quite interesting.

Deepika will be opposite Hrithik

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​has tweeted from his verified Twitter handle that Deepika Padukone will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in this mega movie of Siddharth Anand. Siddharth will command the direction of the film and it will be India’s first air action franchise. That is, fight sequences of fighting in the air in the film will be shown in huge numbers.

VIDEO

action sequence will be awesome

The film will be produced by Mamta Anand, Raman Chibb and Anku Pandey. Taran told in his second tweet that this film will salute the patriotism, sacrifice and courage of the soldiers of the country. This film will be made for the global audience and this film will be shot in many different locations around the world. As far as the release of the film is concerned, the makers are planning to release it in the year 2022.

Krish’s preparations were seen in the war

Talking about the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen working in the film War. In the film, he worked with Tiger Shroff. This film filled with tremendous action was a huge hit and for the first time Hrithik and Tiger were seen face to face by the fans in this film. Apart from Fighter, Hrithik has also recently announced the film Krrish 4.

