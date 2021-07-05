Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif Who wore hot Black Lehenga

New Delhi. Talk about actress Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone in the Bollywood industry, there is no answer to her style. Their videos and photos are quite viral on social media. These days the pictures of these actresses are becoming quite viral. In which she is seen wearing a black lehenga. Both these actresses are getting a lot of praise by wearing Manish Malhotra’s designed lehenga. Both chose black lehengas to show off their look and have increased the heartbeat of the people.

Read More: Geeta Kapoor was once a background dancer in films, today she is Bollywood’s top choreographer

Deepika Padukone chose to wear this black color lehenga during an event, this lehenga has a lot of silver embroidery work. Deepika wore a plain black balloon sleeves blouse with this beautiful lehenga. To give a stylish look, Deepika completed the look with perfect makeup, pink lips and messy hairdo. Deepika Kaluk was looking very beautiful in this outfit.

At the same time, Katrina Kaif also received a lot of praise for wearing Manish Malhotra’s designed lehenga during a fashion week. The work done in this lehenga looked very beautiful. This black lehenga had golden embroidery work which she paired with a blouse with plain black plunging neckline. In which Katrina Kaif was looking very beautiful. Katrina Kaif resorted to messy hair, minimal makeup and smokey eyes to complete the look.

Read More: From Akshay Kumar to Abhishek Bachchan, these celebs wore the most expensive sneakers, know their price