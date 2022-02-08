Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ Music released! Music release of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Ghehraiyaan’

The music of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karva and actress Ananya Pandey starrer film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ has been launched. Giving information about this on social media, Karan Johar writes that the songs of the film have been selected from the Gehriyas and have been threaded with so much precision that every heart is experiencing different colors of love and many more !!

I congratulate the entire team of Pani for such a wonderful album. Let us tell you that the bold chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi is seen in the song Dube of the film. In the video of the song, both were seen falling in love with each other. After the title track of the film, which was heard in the teaser of the film, now the audience is also very fond of the new song Dubey of the film.

The video of the song features romantic and kissing scenes between Siddhant and Deepika. The chemistry of both of them is also looking amazing in the song. The song has been composed by Ankur Tiwari while music has been composed by Kabir Kathpalia and Savera. The song is written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha.

Elaborating on the first song of the film, Ankur Tiwari said, “Kabir, Savera and our lyricist Kausar have all done a phenomenal job keeping in mind the youthful access. At the same time, the vocals of Lothika have given the right amount of freshness to the song. Music composer Kabir Kathpalia said that working on the film and its music was an incredible experience.

The love we are getting after the teaser is very special. Deepheyan is a truly special album for all of us and we hope the audience enjoys listening to it as much as we have enjoyed making it. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film will feature Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karva in the lead roles.

Apart from this, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor will also be seen playing important roles in the film. The film will be released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 15:57 [IST]