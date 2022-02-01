Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Ghehraiyaan’ title song released! Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s blast, the title song of ‘Ghehraiyaan’ released!

The soundtrack of the Amazon Original movie Gaheehiyaan is creating a buzz all over the world and is keeping everyone intrigued. The soothing melody of the title track has already won hearts with a small glimpse that released along with the teaser of the film. The full song which is out now is the perfect musical song for love and longing. Designed and written by Ankur Tiwari, the songs perfectly convey the intense narrative of the film and its characters.

Composed by Kabir aka OAFF and Savera, Gehrayan is the Hindi adaptation of the original song, Frontline by the same artist and vocals by Lothika Jha. Already topping the charts with his debut track Doobey, Gehryan’s soundtrack is already proving to be a hit among the audience!

Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karva, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in lead roles.

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra’s Jawska Films, the film has its world premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Will take place on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. This song is released by Sony Music India and is available to watch here..

