Deepika Padukone battles depression: KBC13 Deepika Padukone gets emotional before Amitabh Bachchan: Fighting depression doesn’t feel like living anymore

Deepika Padukone is one of the few actresses in Bollywood who first raised her voice about depression. Deepika admits that she is suffering from depression and there is no harm in telling or talking about it. On Friday, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan arrived on the special occasion of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. The show’s host Amitabh Bachchan was sitting in front. Meanwhile, Deepika shared her experience of the days of depression. Not only Deepika but also Amitabh Bachchan got emotional while expressing pain. Deepika said it was a time when her desire to live was over.

Amitabh’s question started the discussion

In fact, during the show, host Amitabh Bachchan asked Deepika and Farah the question, for what noble purpose is she participating in the quiz show? In reply, Deepika said that she was suffering from depression in 2014. He has since started the Mental Health Foundation, which is detrimental to mental health. Taking the case further, Deepika shared her pain, which will make anyone tremble.

‘Many times … so many times it happened …’

Amitabh asked Deepika when did you find out that you are suffering from depression? On this Deepika said, ‘Suddenly I felt a strange feeling in my stomach, I felt an emptiness.’ Talking about her battle with depression, Deepika said, ‘There was a time when I didn’t want to go to work. Didn’t want to meet anyone. I didn’t want to do anything. Many times… how many times it happened… I don’t know if I want to say this, but the desire to live… I felt like I didn’t want to live anymore. I have no purpose in life. Deepika got emotional after saying so much. Amitabh also kept looking at Deepika.



“Then we were shooting the film,” Farah said

Choreographer and director Farah Khan made another revelation during the show. She told Amitabh Bachchan, ‘When she was depressed, she was shooting for our film’ Happy New Year ‘. We had absolutely no idea what situation they were going through. I had been thinking for years that nothing like that had happened to him.

Amitabh said – Pray you stay healthy

Hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan prayed to God for Deepika. He said, ‘We all pray that you stay healthy and that such a situation never happens again. You told your very personal story in front of all of us. People will definitely be impressed and think that if this can happen to you, it can happen to anyone.

