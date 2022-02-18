Deepika Padukone brutally trolled for her underwater bikini photoshoot compare | Deepika Padukone trolled for her new bikini photoshoot

funny for this pose

Fans made fun of this pose of Deepika Padukone. A lot of criticism is being made about his pictures in his comment section.

Gahriyaan Ke Love Making Scene

An Intimacy Director was hired to shoot the love making scene of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Ghareiyaan who was also given credit on the film’s poster. Dharma Productions was highly appreciated for this.

Target done

Deepika Padukone’s sexy clothes were also targeted during the promotions of Gheeriyaan. An Influencer even wrote that as the release date of the film approaches, Deepika’s clothes will decrease.

film on complex subject

Gheeriyaan is a story based on the deceptions given in a relationship, which Shakun Batra lost somewhere in trying to present it very neatly. This is the reason why this story, made on a complex subject, could not connect with anyone.

sex scene problem

After watching the depths, the audience also believed that the film is a story based on relationships, but more intimate scenes were seen all the time than relationships and the film could not get emotional anywhere.

Kangana Ranaut compares porn

Kangana Ranaut even compared the film to porn. He said that there is nothing deep in it. A bad film will always be bad and no matter how much porn content you try to put in it, the audience may not like that film.

