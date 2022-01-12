Deepika Padukone Compares 83 Movie To Aamir Khan’s Lagaan And 3 Idiots | Deepika Padukone compares 83 with Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan and 3 Idiots!

examine to lease Nonetheless, there is no such thing as a doubt that 83 is a superb movie, however it will not be proper to check it with Lagaan or 3 Idiots. Allow us to let you know, each the Aamir Khan starrer movies broke all of the data of incomes on the field workplace. 100 crore membership 83 has crossed the 100 crore mark on the field workplace. The movie has accomplished the gathering of 100.56 crores on its seventeenth day. With this, it has turn into the sixth movie of Ranveer Singh’s profession to hitch the 100 crore membership. (*3*)

Tehelka was anticipated on the field workplace

83 had been launched in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. This movie was extremely anticipated not solely by its crew but additionally by the commerce pundits. There was a look ahead to the movie to make Tehelka like Sooryavanshi on the field workplace, nevertheless it didn’t occur.

150 crores earlier than launch

Makers have earned as much as 150 crores by means of music rights, satellite tv for pc rights, digital rights earlier than the movie’s launch. In such a state of affairs, the movie needed to earn a minimum of 150 crores in India to be a success, however alas, the movie couldn’t attain there both.

Trying on the time of Kovid, these figures will not be much less. However based on the massive price range of 83, it’s disappointing. The price range of this movie is being advised as much as 250 crores.

READ Also Allu Arjun's Pushpa Box Office Day 1, creates havoc with opening collection of 57 crore, 3 crore in Hindi | Box Office: Allu Arjun's Tehelka with an opening of 57 crores, getting a fierce competition from Spiderman

-->