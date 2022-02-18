Deepika Padukone is happy with the response to the film ‘Gahreiyaan’ is getting! Deepika Padukone is happy with the response the film ‘Gahreiyaan’ is getting!

News oi-Salman Khan

Deepika Padukone is one of the few female superstars in the history of Indian cinema who has managed to maintain her number one position for nearly a decade. With her recent film, ‘Ghehraiyaan’, she has not only cemented her place as the most loved leading lady of the Hindi film industry but is also an actress who doesn’t shy away from experimenting with different genres/topics. .

Reaction- Akshay Kumar’s fans jumped after watching the trailer of Bachchan Pandey, said ‘The film is a superhit’!

Her nuanced and layered portrayal of Alisha in Shakun Batra’s film has garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Deepika Padukone’s stellar performance has been the talk of the town where she has once again made the film her own.

Interestingly, many people resonated with his character on a personal level, which is why the messages of love and congratulation have been pouring in from fans across the globe.

Overwhelmed by the response for the film, which was a brave decision, Deepika shared on social media, “So happy to see the response from the depths!

‘Alisha’ has been my toughest and most delicious experience as an artiste. While I am happy and overwhelmed, I feel grateful and humbled too! This statement of Deepika Padukone is very much discussed. Fans like him in every role.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Rahul Gandhi Said Hindutvawadi Shoot Gandhi Ji Film Maker Taunted Him And Says Please Talk About Father And Grand Mother Murderer Also Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone is happy with the response to the film ‘Gahraiyaan’ is getting! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 17:00 [IST]