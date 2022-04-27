Deepika Padukone Is The Only Indian Actor To Join The Jury For 75th Cannes Film Festival | Deepika Padukone becomes the only Indian actress to be included in the jury list of the 75th Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been selected to be a part of the exclusive and lavish jury of the 75th Cannes Festival. There is no doubt that one of the world’s most prestigious film gatherings and one of the most widely publicized cultural events, the Cannes Film Festival discovers and showcases the best global films that drive the growth of cinema and the growth of the global film industry. promote.

The festival today announced Indian superstar and philanthropist Deepika Padukone as part of the eight-member jury of the international competition. The jury will be headed by French actor Vincent Lindon.

Other names to join the jury include Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinka, French director Lado Lee, American director Jeff Nichols and Norwegian director Joachim Trier. Huh.

During her illustrious career, Deepika Padukone has delivered some of the finest performances in Indian cinema, many of which have received critical acclaim and have also been one of the industry’s highest-grossing films of all time. Deepika Padukone is also a Time Awardee twice for her stellar work, which has inspired and influenced millions across the world.

In a statement to the press, Cannes described her as the icon, “Deepika Padukone, an Indian actress, producer and entrepreneur, is a huge star in her country. With over 30 feature films to her credit, Deepika has xXx: She made her English-language film debut as the female lead in The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel with her.She has also been a producer of films like Chhapaak and ’83. Credits include Gaheehiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film Piku. In 2015, he founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to address mental illness and the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.”

