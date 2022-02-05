Deepika Padukone jokes about Kapil Sharma lockdown baby kapil sharma gives epic reply

Deepika And Kapil Video: Kapil Sharma had a lot of fun with Deepika Padukone at the ‘Kapil Sharma Show’. Along with this, Kapil was seen flirting with Deepika.

Deepika Padukone At The Kapil Sharma Show: Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karva and Siddhant Chaturvedi are these days busy promoting their upcoming film ‘Ghehraiyaan’. In connection with the promotion of this film, he is going to appear in Kapil Sharma’s show. The video of this episode has surfaced, in which Kapil Sharma is being made fun of on the birth of a son in lockdown.

In the promo, Kapil was seen flirting with Deepika and teasing her about her marriage to Ranveer Singh. Talking about Kapil, Deepika told Archana Puran Singh, ‘Sir, when have you moved ahead? During this time Deepika was referring to Kapil Sharma’s family planning.

Kapil Sharma replied, “You guys were making so many films in lockdown, I was absolutely free, so we also produced what we could. You guys were making films during that time but I was empty. So, I did what I could.” Everyone is not able to stop laughing at this reaction of Kapil.

Along with this, talking about this upcoming episode, Kapil also sang the song ‘Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ for Deepika as soon as she came on stage. Kapil often keeps his fans happy with his singing talent.

Talking about Deepika Padukone’s film, it has been directed by Shakun Batra. ‘Gahreiyaan’ a relationship drama is slated to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. The film revolves around four Millennial characters whose lives get tangled up. Deepika will be seen in the role of Alisha. When Alisha gets upset over her relationship with her partner Karan, she falls in love with her cousin’s fiancé, Zain.

Along with this, let us tell you that Deepika Padukone had recently got into controversies regarding her dress. Freddie Birdie, recently made fun of Deepika Padukone’s fashion during the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Ghehraiyaan’. While Deepika also retaliated quite spontaneously, the fight between the two does not seem to be diminishing. By Thursday, Freddy took a more indirect jibe at Deepika when she wrote in one of her Instagram stories, ‘Not everyone is judging you. Someone is telling you the truth!’