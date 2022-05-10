Deepika Padukone leaves for her jury duty at Cannes, will represent India

Deepika Padukone made headlines recently for being the only Indian jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Now Deepika was seen leaving Mumbai for the French Riviera last night for this. In such a situation, the world famous actress, producer, philanthropist, Deepika looked gorgeous as she left for Cannes, where she would start her jury duties.

Akshay Kumar said while releasing the trailer of Prithviraj, ‘I had goosebumps after hearing the script of the film!

Deepika, who is set to represent India at one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals and one of the most widely publicized cultural events in the world, has a busy two weeks from May 16 to 28. She will be there throughout the festival.

Deepika Padukone, who was selected to be part of the exclusive and very illustrious jury for the 75th Day Cannes Festival, is part of an eight-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lyndon.

He was accompanied by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, actress screenwriter producer Rebecca Hall, Italian actress Jasmine Trinka, French director Ladj Lee,

American director Jeff Nichols and Norwegian director Joachim Trier, together they will review the best global films that will be screened at the festival, to drive the growth of cinema and promote the growth of the global film industry.

english summary Bollywood Superstar Actress Deepika Padukone leaves for her jury duty at Cannes, will represent India. Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:35 [IST]