Deepika Padukone looking hot in bikini with Siddhant Chaturvedi, pictures viral now! Deepika Padukone seen in bikini with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Deepika shared this hot picture on the previous day and announced with it that a big announcement is going to happen on Monday. So let us tell you that Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi are going to be a part of the film together in which Ananya Pandey is also going to be seen.

depths

The name of the film is Gheeriyaan, whose official announcement has been made today. Shakun Batra is making this film and the discussion was going on for a long time. Sharing pictures in bikini on the beach, Deepika wrote that ..

Deepika wrote

“Weather yes… It’s been a while. But as the saying goes… sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it comes! Hopefully the same is true here.

What did you write next?

I took this opportunity to be a part of something that I think was really magical. And with love and immense gratitude in my heart, I can’t wait to share my labor of love with all of you… Stay tuned for tomorrow’s announcement.”

Release on Amazon Prime Video

Today Deepika Padukone has announced this on social media with a video. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

part of 83

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone is going to be a part of the film 83, whose spectacular trailer was released. She is going to blast with Ranveer Singh in this film.