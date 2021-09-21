Deepika Padukone plays badminton with PV Sindhu

Deepika Padukone is a great actress as well as a sportswoman. Badminton is her favorite sport and now she is seen playing badminton with famous player PV Sindhu. His photos and videos are going viral on social media.

Deepika herself has shared these photos and videos on her Instagram account. Deepika looks no less than a player in a sporty look with a black outfit. While sharing the photo, he captioned, ‘My regular day with PV Sindhu while burning calories.’





Funny comment by Ranveer Singh

Now many fans are reacting differently to this post. One user asked if she was doing a biopic of PV Sindhu? At the same time, her husband Ranveer Singh’s comment on the actress’s post caught everyone’s attention which is very ridiculous. He wrote, ‘Great Fomo Attack.’ Ranveer seems to be jealous of this.



Deepika will now appear in ’83

We will tell you that Deepika is very active on social media. Seeing their posts, they come into the discussion. On the work front, Deepika will now appear in ’83’ opposite Ranveer Singh. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on India’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.