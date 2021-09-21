Deepika Padukone plays badminton with PV Sindhu
Funny comment by Ranveer Singh
Now many fans are reacting differently to this post. One user asked if she was doing a biopic of PV Sindhu? At the same time, her husband Ranveer Singh’s comment on the actress’s post caught everyone’s attention which is very ridiculous. He wrote, ‘Great Fomo Attack.’ Ranveer seems to be jealous of this.
Deepika will now appear in ’83
We will tell you that Deepika is very active on social media. Seeing their posts, they come into the discussion. On the work front, Deepika will now appear in ’83’ opposite Ranveer Singh. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on India’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.
