Deepika Padukone pregnant? She snapped at Hospital with ranveer singh

New Delhi. Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are known as the power couple in the industry. Along with the big screen, there is a great bonding between the two in real life as well. Some time ago some pictures of Deepika and Ranveer went viral on social media. After seeing this, his fans are very happy. On social media, fans of Deepika-Ranveer are seen congratulating them.

Deepika-Ranveer were spotted outside the hospital

Actually, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted together outside Hinduja Hospital on the previous day. Deepika Ranveer Singh was sitting in the car. Ranveer was wearing red and Deepika was wearing a white yesterday’s mask. Along with this, both of them were also wearing black goggles. After seeing Deepika and Ranveer together outside the hospital, fans have started speculating about Deepika’s pregnancy. Fans believe that soon Deepika Ranveer can also give good news. Fans have even started congratulating the couple on social media.

Fans’ comments

After seeing the pictures of Ranveer Deepika, the fans of the couple are sharing their reaction by commenting. Commenting on Ranveer-Deepika’s fan, he wrote- ‘A little guest is about to come.’ Another user wrote that ‘Deepika is pregnant.’ At the same time, another user writes that ‘Son, everything is fine, the new Singh is coming, make preparations.’ The talk of Deepika’s pregnancy is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Ranveer-Deepika will be seen together again

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have done many films together. People like the chemistry of both on the big screen too. Talking about the upcoming project of the couple, soon the audience will once again see Ranveer-Deepika together in the film ’83’. Ranveer will be seen in the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev in this film. So Deepika will be seen in the role of his wife Romi Bhatia. Along with this, Deepika is also making headlines for her action film ‘Pathan’. She will be seen alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the film.