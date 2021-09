Deepika Padukone PV Sindhu Ranveer Singh Dinner: Ranveer Singh joins Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu: Ranveer Singh joins Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and badminton player PV Sindhu were seen together in Worli area of ​​Mumbai. The two gave many cute poses together. Deepika Padukone’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh have also joined the fray. Photos of these three stars are going viral on social media.

Arriving for dinner, Deepika Padukone is seen in a black and white dress and PV Sindhu in a bodycon white dress. Ranveer Singh appeared in a white shirt and denims. PV Sindhu has won a bronze medal in the recent Olympics. Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone is also a badminton player.



On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen with Ranveer Singh in ’83’. This is the first time after marriage that the two will be seen together. Apart from this, Deepika Padukone has films like ‘Fighter’, ‘Pathan’ and ‘The Intern’. She will be seen in untitled films by Shakun Batra and Nag Ashwin.

Speaking of Ranveer Singh’s work, he is working on director Kabir Khan’s ’83’ based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Apart from this, Ranveer Singh will be seen in ‘Circus’, ‘Takht’, ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.