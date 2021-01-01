Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh bought a luxurious bungalow in Alibag, also has Shah Rukh’s farm house

Bollywood couples () and () are in the news because of their films. Now the couple has come into the discussion only for another reason. Ranveer-Deepika has reportedly bought a very luxurious holiday home in (). Ranveer-Deepika were spotted in Alibag this weekend and it is said that they have sealed the deal. According to a news portal, Ranveer and Deepika had reached the registrar’s office in Alibag to register their new house and plot. It is said that Ranveer-Deepika has bought a large plot by the sea and has 2 luxurious bungalows in it. Alibag has also seen celebrities in the past. There is also a wonderful farm house here. Let me tell you that Deepika Padukone had bought an expensive service apartment earlier last month. Deepika has booked a property in her big city of Bangalore. The couple currently live in a luxurious 4 BHK apartment in Prabhadevi area, Mumbai. The apartment was bought by Deepika Padukone in 2010 and she moved in with Ranveer in 2018 after her marriage. On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will now be seen together in their next film ’83’. Ranveer will play the role of former India cricket captain Kapil Dev and Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. Apart from this, Ranveer is currently working in films like ‘Circus’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’ and ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. As for Deepika Padukone, she will be seen in ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan and ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan.