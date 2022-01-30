Deepika Padukone says she stalks Salman Khan | Deepika Padukone accepts, follows Salman Khan

fans want to see

Significantly, the chemistry of Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone is very much liked by the fans and efforts have been made to bring them together many times. Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast both of them in his film Inshallah. But Salman Khan left the film itself. At the same time, Ali Abbas Zafar also wanted to cast Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone in Bharat. Earlier, Karan Johar also wanted to cast her together in Shuddhi but nothing worked out in any film.

Deepika has cursed luck

When Anees Bazmee first approached Salman Khan for Race 3, it was believed that Deepika Padukone would support him in the film but nothing like this happened. Deepika says that maybe Salman Khan is not in her luck. That’s why every film gets eclipsed.

Rejected many films

When the casting of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo started, Sooraj Barjatya believed that Deepika would be perfect for this role and hence the role of Salman’s princess Maithili was that of Deepika but then Deepika gave the dates to Tamasha. Sometimes fans also believe on the theory that Deepika Padukone actually doesn’t want to do a film with Salman Khan.

only shahrukh in luck

If anyone had blown up the first name for Sultan, it was Salman Deepika. Both these names kept flying for a long time till Deepika herself said that she was never offered Sultan. At the same time, if some fans are to be believed, Deepika Padukone can look perfect only with Shahrukh Khan.

