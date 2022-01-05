Deepika Padukone shares new posters of film Gehraiyaan with new release date, on her birthday | New poster of ‘Gahreiyaan’ released on Deepika Padukone’s birthday, along with new release date announced

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Amazon Prime Video today released 6 new posters of the film ‘Ghehraiyaan’, which the audience has been waiting for a long time. Directed by Shakun Batra, the much-awaited film captures the intricacies and inner layers of a modern-day relationship, the special aspects of young people’s lives, and the desire to live freely and freely.

The film’s posters have been released on the special occasion of the birthday of the film’s lead actor, Deepika Padukone. In which an attempt has been made to depict all the characters separately. Also included is the heart touching poster of Deepika and Siddhant. All these posters, which increase the curiosity and curiosity of the film, arouse the longing to watch this relationship drama in the minds of the audience.

Deepika Padukone first shared these posters for all her fans. He wrote, “For your patience and full love, this is a special gift for all of you on this special day.”

The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles, along with Dhairya Karva, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Produced jointly by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Jawska Films, the film will now have its exclusive world premiere on February 11, 2022, across 240 countries in India as well as on Amazon Prime Video. You can enjoy this movie. Let me tell you, the film was earlier scheduled to come out on January 25, but now it has been postponed for Valentine’s Week.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 11:35 [IST]