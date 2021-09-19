Deepika Padukone shines after Badminton: PV Sindhu Comment on Deepika Padukone Photo: PV Sindhu made fun of Deepika Padukone’s picture.
PV Sindhu teased Deepika Padukone’s post, ‘After how many calories?’ Replying to PV Sindhu, Deepika Padukone created an injured emoji and wrote, ‘Forget calories. My body is hurting a lot.
Deepika Padukone recently had dinner with PV Sindhu. Meanwhile, her husband Ranveer Singh was also there. Photos of these three stars went viral on social media. It is worth noting that PV Sindhu has won a bronze medal in the recent Olympics. She also became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals in a row.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen with Ranveer Singh in ’83’. This is the first time after marriage that the two will be seen together. Apart from this, Deepika Padukone has films like ‘Fighter’, ‘Pathan’ and ‘The Intern’. She will be seen in untitled films by Shakun Batra and Nag Ashwin.
Deepika Padukone-PV Sindhu
#Deepika #Padukone #shines #Badminton #Sindhu #Comment #Deepika #Padukone #Photo #Sindhu #fun #Deepika #Padukones #picture
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.