Deepika Padukone shines after Badminton: PV Sindhu Comment on Deepika Padukone Photo: PV Sindhu made fun of Deepika Padukone’s picture.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is very active on social media and often shares her updates with fans. Now Deepika Padukone has caught the attention of fans with her Sunday glow. Badminton star PV Sindhu also commented on the actress’ post.

Deepika Padukone shared a photo of herself with natural redness and radiant skin from her Instagram account. He wrote with this picture, ‘Post Badminton Glow.’ Her fans are commenting a lot on this picture of Deepika Padukone.





PV Sindhu teased Deepika Padukone’s post, ‘After how many calories?’ Replying to PV Sindhu, Deepika Padukone created an injured emoji and wrote, ‘Forget calories. My body is hurting a lot.

Deepika Padukone recently had dinner with PV Sindhu. Meanwhile, her husband Ranveer Singh was also there. Photos of these three stars went viral on social media. It is worth noting that PV Sindhu has won a bronze medal in the recent Olympics. She also became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals in a row.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen with Ranveer Singh in ’83’. This is the first time after marriage that the two will be seen together. Apart from this, Deepika Padukone has films like ‘Fighter’, ‘Pathan’ and ‘The Intern’. She will be seen in untitled films by Shakun Batra and Nag Ashwin.