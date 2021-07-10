Deepika padukone spotted in the city after a long time

New Delhi. The shooting of films was stopped for a long time during the Corona period. Bollywood celebs were also waiting for a new hope by staying indoors, now the shooting of some films has started, meanwhile, on Friday, Deepika Padukone was seen spat after a long time in Mumbai. During this, people were surprised to see her loose fitting outfit.

During this, Deepika was wearing jeans with an oversized red color t-shirt. With which he was wearing high heels. In view of Corona, a mask was put on the face. After seeing Deepika’s clothes, people are guessing something like this. Some people are commenting on her wearing Ranveer Singh’s clothes and some people are talking about hiding her baby bump after seeing her loose clothes.

This is not the first time that speculations are being made about Deepika’s pregnancy. Even before this, one of her videos surprised everyone when she was seen eating raw mangoes in that video.

Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama film 83. The film is based on India’s World Cup win in 1983. Apart from this, he has ‘Fighter’, ‘Pathan’, a remake of Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ and Shakun Batra’s next.