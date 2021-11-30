Deepika Padukone starrer next film with Shakun Batra to have a title soon! Deepika Padukone’s much awaited film with Shakun Batra to get title soon!

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone starrer next film with Shakun Batra to have a title soon!

15 seconds ago
by admin
By Filmibeat Desk

Deepika Padukone’s much awaited next film with Shakun Batra is going to get the title soon. The actress is working non-stop for the film and the title will be announced soon for all her fans. Along with Deepika, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi are also in the lead roles in this film.

A source shared, “A few weeks back, Deepika announced to wrap up the shooting of her film with Shakun Batra and every time the film has been talked about, the title has often been missing. But now finally the name of the film is going to be announced within this week.”

He further added, “Deepika learned yoga to achieve perfection in her role and these days she is dubbing for the film.”

Since not much has been revealed about the film so far, it is going to be an exciting update for the fans after the announcement of the title. This will be the next release of the actress, which is why it is one of the most awaited projects of Bollywood.

Coming to Deepika Padukone’s upcoming films, she has an exciting lineup ahead which includes Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s Pan India film with Prabhas, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. Includes remakes, Mahabharata and 83. He also has a Hollywood film, which was announced earlier this year.

english summary

Deepika Padukone’s much anticipated next with Shakun Batra, to have a title soon. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 16:37 [IST]

