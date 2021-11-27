Deepika Padukone starts dubbing for Shakun Batra’s next, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey | Deepika Padukone’s next film almost complete, dubbing begins for Shakun Batra’s film!

Entertainment

16 seconds ago
Deepika Padukone, who has been seen playing a variety of roles in films for almost a decade, is coming up with something new to excite the fans! The star, who is working on a super hectic schedule, has recently started dubbing for Shakun Batra’s film, which will also feature Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

While the details of the film have been kept confidential, except that Deepika has learned yoga for the character. The actress summed up her journey from the shooting of the film as ‘love, friendship and memories of a lifetime’. Recently, Deepika was captured at the dubbing studio for Shakun’s film where she was seen giving a smile to the paparazzi.

She wrapped up shooting for the film a while back and posted a lot of pictures and a cute caption with her co-stars.

“Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime…”

Deepika Padukone has an exciting lineup ahead which includes Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s pan India film with Prabhas, the official Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahabharat and 83. He also has a Hollywood film, which was announced earlier this year. There is no doubt that 2022 is going to be very interesting for Deepika fans.

Deepika Padukone starts dubbing for Shakun Batra's next, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. Film to release in 2022.

Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:00 [IST]

