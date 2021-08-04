Deepika Padukone To Kareena Kapoor, Know About Celebs Bedroom Secrets

Mumbai. There was a time when celebs did not publicly share the things of their private life, especially the bedroom. But now celebs are not much hesitant to share such things. Many celebs from the glamor world have shared their bedroom secrets in conversation. These include names like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to Vidya Balan. Let’s know which celebs have kept their bedroom secrets open

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. Sonam Kapoor spoke about her bedroom secrets in a Vogue interview with Anita Shroff Adajania. In this, the actress had told that in her role-playing environment, she prefers foodgazm over orgasm. He also said that Anand does not do much imaging in bed. She never turns off her bedroom lights at night. He likes dirty things during four play. Also told that he does not like hand job.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan has done his second marriage with Kareena Kapoor Khan. At present he has two children. In an interview during the promotion of his film ‘Kurbaan’, Saif had revealed his bedroom secrets. He had said that his wife prays to God and watches TV before going to bed. She also said that I cannot tell what is the last thing she does before going to bed.

Also read: Not Shahid Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan, this person is Kareena Kapoor’s first love

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is married to actor Ranveer Singh. During a Beauty Awards in February 2019, Deepika spoke about husband Ranveer’s bedroom secret. The actress said that she spends a lot of time in the bathroom, toilet and getting ready. They also spend a lot of time in bed. Hearing this, the people present there started laughing loudly. To this the actress said that they spend a lot of time going for Son.

Vidya balan

Vidya Balan also revealed her bedroom secrets in a conversation. In a conversation with Karan Johar, Vidya said, “Loves dim lights, candles and music. When asked which do she prefer cotton or silk sheets? To this the actress said, ‘Always cotton. Silk feels like… I dunno.’ Karan asked, ‘Do you like chocolate, green tea after the act or the second round of the same?’ To this Vidya said, ‘Water! Thirst… is quenched and thirsty…’

Also read: 10 Kissing Scenes Of Bollywood Movies That Are Romantic As Well As ‘Hot And Bold’

Samantha Akkineni

South actress Samantha Akkineni is married to Naga Chaitanya. The actress had told on her bedroom secret, ‘Chaitanya’s first wife is a pillow. If I have to kiss them anyway, the pillow always comes in the middle. After this, taking a pause, the actress said, ‘Now this is enough, I think I have told a lot.’

Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor also shared her bedroom secrets in an interview. Both Mira and Shahid were present at the Vogue BFF show with Neha Dhupia. During this, Shahid blushed on the question of favorite position, but Meera replied. He said, ‘I think he is a control freak. He is always telling what to do. Shahid told that often Meera sleeps wearing his clothes.