Deepika padukone to Sonali these actresses refused work with salman

New Delhi. Dabang Salman Khan’s name is counted in the list of top actors in the film industry. Every one of his films creates panic at the box office. Due to which every director likes to take him more in his film. Many big actresses have worked with Salman Khan and many such actresses still die to work with him but there are some actresses who have refused to work with Salman Khan. Not only this, there are some who refused to share the screen with Salman. Today we tell you about those beauties

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s name comes first in the list of actresses who have not worked with Salman Khan. You hardly know that Deepika Padukone has turned down offers of 6 films with Salman Khan. It is said that Deepika Padukone had earlier received offers from films like ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Kick’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, and ‘Shuddhi’. But when he came to know about Salman Khan, he refused to work in these films. Salman Khan himself was very angry with Deepika’s rejection of the film.

Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is always in the news for her outspoken statements, also does not like to work with Salman Khan. When she was offered the film ‘Sultan’, Queen turned down the film because Salman’s character was the most special as per the script’s story. After this it is said that he was also offered Salman Khan’s second film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ but he also rejected it.

amrita rao

Actress Amrita Rao turned down the offer of Salman Khan’s film ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ as she was given the role of Salman’s sister in this film. Which he did not like at all. So he rejected the film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The pair of Salman and Aishwarya, both of them worked together in the film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. And his love story started from this film. But after the breakup of both of them, Ash refused to work together in any film of Salman.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali was seen in the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ opposite Salman. The pair of both in this film was very much liked by the audience, the film also proved to be a superhit but after that Sonali decided not to do any film with Salman. According to reports, Sonali distanced herself from Salman after the blackbuck poaching controversy.

Juhi Chawla

The pair of famous actors Juhi Chawla of the 90s had many great films in which their pairing with Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan has been very popular. Both have worked together in many films but Juhi has appeared in only one film with Salman.