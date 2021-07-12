Entertainment

Deepika Padukone told what she loves other than Ranveer Singh

New Delhi. Actress Deepika Padukone is counted among the top actresses of Bollywood. Deepika, who started her career with the film Om Shanti Om, made her place in the hearts of people from the very first film. After that he worked in many superhit films. His films do crores of business at the box office. But more than professional life, she remains in the headlines for her personal life. She married actor Ranveer Singh in the year 2018. Both of them love each other very much but now Deepika has revealed who she loves the most other than Ranveer.

Deepika shared the video

Actually, recently Deepika Padukone has shared a video on social media. This is an animated video. A yoga mat is seen in the video. In the animated video, a girl can be seen doing yoga on the mat day and night. She does different yoga asanas. Sharing this video, Deepika told that she loves her yoga mat. She wrote in the caption, ‘I love my yoga mat. That’s all. That was the post.

Video went viral on social media

It is clear from this video that Deepika Padukone resorts to yoga to keep herself fit. This is the reason why she is counted among the fit actresses of Bollywood. His video has now become a topic of discussion on social media. Millions of views have come on this video of him. Earlier, Deepika shared a video. In which she was seen dancing with husband Ranveer Singh on ‘Twadda dog tommy, sadda dog dog’. Sharing this video, Deepika congratulated Ranveer on his birthday.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movies

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has recently started shooting for her upcoming film Fighter. Hrithik Roshan is in the lead role with her in this film. The two are working together for the first time. In such a situation, the fans are quite excited for this film. Apart from this, Deepika will be seen in the film ’83’ with her husband Ranveer Singh. In the film, both husband and wife are in the role. At the same time, the actress will work with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘The Intern’.

