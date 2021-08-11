Deepika Padukone Vs Kangana Ranaut, Cat Fight: When Deepika didn’t invite Kangana to the wedding reception! Kangana Hurts? Anger With Previous Incidents – When Deepika didn’t invite Kangana on marriage! What was happening in the heart of the actress? anger was drawn like this

In Bollywood, a situation like a tussle or cat fight often arises between actresses. The names of Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone are also included in this case. Deepika Padukone and Kangana’s relationship was not always like this. Many times Kangana invited Deepika to her parties, while on Deepika’s call, Kangana also reached the screening of Deepika’s film.

According to the reports, in the meantime a cold war had started between the two. But even before this there was an occasion when there was a rift between Kangana and Deepika. It all started in the year 2014, when Deepika won the Best Actress Award for Happy New Year. But Deepika dedicated it to Kangana’s film ‘Queen’.

Then Kangana’s response came on this and she said about Deepika that she would have liked it better if she had given him personal praise on the phone. Kangana was upset that Deepika did not personally appreciate her for her film. Did this in public.

Actually, when Deepika Padukone received the Best Actress Award for the film Happy New Year, she said in her award winning speech that she wants to dedicate this award to Kangana’s ‘Queen’. At the same time, Kangana Ranaut did not get any award at that time.

However, after this matter, both of them extended the hand of friendship and removed the sourness in the relationship. After this came Deepika’s film Piku. Kangana was called on behalf of Deepika for the screening of this film. So Kangana went to watch the film and support Deepika. But when Kangana’s next film came out, Deepika did not return to the screening of that film. Kangana invited Deepika to the special screening of her film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’. But Deepika upset Kangana.

Kangana got very angry on this. Kangana had then said, “I had invited Deepika, but I never got any response from her side. I have always supported all the artists with me and will continue to do so, but it is sad when you don’t get that kind of support from the front.”

Now Deepika Padukone reacted to this statement of Kangana. When Deepika was asked about it, she dismissed it saying that it is completely irrelevant.

When this thing fell in Kangana’s ears, in another interview, Kangana replied to Deepika – is it really so? Did he say that?’ Kangana further said furiously – If so why then does she do such tricks and send her a text to include in parties and other invites? Well she prefers to invest in irrelevant stuff only.

After this, the most beautiful event of Deepika Padukone’s life happened, in which she tied the knot with Ranveer Singh. Only family members were involved in this event of Ranveer-Deepika. But in Mumbai, Ranveer and Deepika had organized a special party for their close friends and near-dears of Bollywood. All the big stars of the industry had come to Deepika Ranveer’s wedding reception. But there was only one Kangana Ranaut in Deepika’s reception who was not seen.





