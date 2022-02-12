Entertainment

Deepika Padukone was trapped in Mumbai floods remembering that day still gets scared told a scary incident

Deepika Padukone has told about her struggle during an interview. She said that when she studied in acting school, she was caught in the floods of Mumbai and did not even reach her home.

Deepika Padukone is the famous actress of Bollywood industry today, she has worked hard to reach this position. When Deepika came to Mumbai, her life was like a common man. While studying in college, she decided to pursue a career in modeling because of her height and looks. He struggled a lot at that time. Deepika Padukone has told about her struggle in a recent interview. During that time she has revealed, when she used to study in acting school in Juhu, at that time she got trapped in the flood.

In this interview, Deepika said, ‘I was caught in the floods of Mumbai. In the year 2005, I used to study in an acting school in Juhu. That year there was very heavy rain in Mumbai, due to which there was flood. When we came out after finishing our class, we saw the entire Khar and Santa Cruz was submerged in water. Me and my friends were walking in water till waist. At that time I used to live in Andheri but that day I could not go to my house as the whole area was submerged in water.

Deepika Padukone further said, ‘At that time again my friends offered me to stay at his house, because they all lived nearby. That day it took us about two to three hours to go from Ajivasan to the linking road. Me and my friends were walking with the help of the divider. The scene was apparently very scary as there could have been gutters and open electrical wires.

Talking about the career of the actress, she started her journey with modeling. After this, he worked in the song ‘Naam Hai Tera’ from Himesh Reshammiya’s pop album ‘Aap Ka Suroor’.

At the same time, Deepika Padukone started her film career with the 2006 Kannada film ‘Aishwarya’. After this, he did Hindi films in the year 2007 with the romantic musical film ‘Om Shanti Om’ with Shahrukh Khan. He gained tremendous popularity after working in this film.


