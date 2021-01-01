Deepika Padukone with PV Sindhu: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Paparazzi asked to sing their sandals

Deepika Padukone appeared with the country’s star badminton player PV Sindhu on Saturday night. Ranveer Singh was also present with him at this time. A funny video of this meeting is circulating on social media, but this time the discussion has slippers of photographers.

Everyone is enjoying this latest video on celebrity photographer’s Instagram. In this video, Deepika Padukone PV Sindhu is seen walking out of a famous restaurant in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh was also with him. Deepika and Ranveer first put PV Sindhu in their car and then their eyes fell on the crowded slippers. Deepika started telling the photographers again and again – you take your slippers. The photographer said – not mine. Upon this, Deepika started saying – she is yours.





PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in the recent Olympics, which Deepika and Ranveer celebrated together with her.

Then the photographer said – we’ll take it later. After this, Ranveer said the same to the photographers – Oh brother, take off your slippers. In this video, some photographers are seen calling Ranveer as Baba, which has angered many and said – there is only one Baba in the industry and that is Sanju Baba.

On the commercial front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in films like ’83’ with Ranveer Singh, ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Fighter’, ‘The Intern’. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be seen in films like ‘Circus’, ‘Takht’, ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.