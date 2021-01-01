Deepika Padukone with PV Sindhu: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Paparazzi asked to sing their sandals
PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in the recent Olympics, which Deepika and Ranveer celebrated together with her.
Then the photographer said – we’ll take it later. After this, Ranveer said the same to the photographers – Oh brother, take off your slippers. In this video, some photographers are seen calling Ranveer as Baba, which has angered many and said – there is only one Baba in the industry and that is Sanju Baba.
On the commercial front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in films like ’83’ with Ranveer Singh, ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Fighter’, ‘The Intern’. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be seen in films like ‘Circus’, ‘Takht’, ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.
