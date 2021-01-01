Deepika Padukone wraps up Shakun Batra’s next film: Deepika Padukone Shooting: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has completed the shooting of her next film.
For the first time for Ananya Pandey, she will be seen working in a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In January this year, Ananya Pandey shared a beautiful post and wished Deepika Padukone a happy birthday.
At the forefront of work, Deepika Padukone has several films. Apart from Shakun Batra, she will be seen in ’83’, ‘Fighter’, ‘Pathan’ and Nag Ashwin’s next film. Ananya Pandey will also be seen working with Vijay Devarakonda in ‘Liger’.
Ananya Pandey-Deepika Padukone
