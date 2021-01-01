Deepika Padukone wraps up Shakun Batra’s next film: Deepika Padukone Shooting: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has completed the shooting of her next film.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has completed the shooting of her next film. Deepika Padukone has shared a video on the set of the film on social media after the shooting of the film was completed. Shakun Batra also stars Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Deepika Padukone shared a video on her Instagram account on Monday. In the video, Deepika Padukone is seen on the set of the film with her co-stars Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. At the end of the video, Ananya tells Pandey, ‘We don’t want this film to end. We want to be in this movie forever.





For the first time for Ananya Pandey, she will be seen working in a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In January this year, Ananya Pandey shared a beautiful post and wished Deepika Padukone a happy birthday.

At the forefront of work, Deepika Padukone has several films. Apart from Shakun Batra, she will be seen in ’83’, ‘Fighter’, ‘Pathan’ and Nag Ashwin’s next film. Ananya Pandey will also be seen working with Vijay Devarakonda in ‘Liger’.

