Deepika Padukone’s co-star Chris Wu arrested: Deepika Padukone’s co-star and pop singer Chris Wu arrested for raping more than 24 girls in China

Pop singer and Deepika Padukone co-star Chris Weaver has been accused of raping more than 24 women. China-Canadian pop star Chris Wool has been arrested. Under Chinese law, he could face up to 10 years in prison. Chris Woo has worked with Deepika Padukone in the Hollywood movie XXX: Return of Gender Cage. Police have taken action based on online complaints against Chris Wu. More than 24 girls have made the allegations against Weaver on online platforms. Police are investigating the matter.

Accused of raping a drunken girl

Chris Wu is 30 years old. Chinese legal experts say Chris Wu could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Chris Weaver was first charged with rape last July. An 18-year-old Chinese girl alleged in an online post that Chris Wu raped her under the influence of alcohol. The special thing is that if found guilty, Chris Wool will have to serve 10 years in China. Only then can he be extradited to Canada.

The girl was 17 years old at the time

Police in the Chaoyang district of the Chinese capital, Beijing, issued a statement late Saturday saying, “Chris Woo is accused of luring young girls and having sex with them.” The online allegations against him are being investigated. Last month, an 18-year-old Chinese student accused Weaver of having “sex” with her and several other girls. The victim said she was 17 at the time. Chris Woo lured her to have sex by drinking alcohol.

I was forced to drink alcohol at the party, when I regained consciousness in the morning …

In his online post and police statement last month, Chris Woo’s team invited him to their home for a cast in a music video. Then there was the party at Wu’s house. According to the girl, she was forced to drink alcohol there. She then lost consciousness and woke up the next morning to find that she was in bed with Chris Wu.

So far, 24 girls have been charged

The girl also said that 7 other girls also told her that Chris Woo had raped her in the same way. The student says Chris Woo raped her under the pretext of getting her a job. Many of the girls accused of raping Chris Weaver are also minors. So far, about 24 girls have made serious allegations of rape against Chris Woo. However, Chris Wu has denied all the allegations are baseless.

