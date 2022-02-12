Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download | Gehraiyaan Full Movie Download | Big shock to Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gahreiyaan’ as soon as it is released, full movie leaked online for free download

reaction to film

The film is getting mixed response from the audience. Some find the story weak, while some are touching the heart. But the performances of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant are being highly appreciated.

victim of piracy

Even today every Bollywood, Hollywood movie is becoming a victim of piracy as soon as it is released. Due to which big films are also suffering along with small budget films.

a major problem

For some time, the problem of piracy has become a big problem in the film industry. Not only Hindi, there have been reports of leaks of films in languages ​​like English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam too. But even this crime is not being curbed.

change in act

In order to prevent piracy of the film, the cabinet has given its approval for changes in the Cinematography Act 1952. A new section will be added in Act 6A. After this it will be a crime to record any film without the permission of the producer or the company. In doing so, the accused will be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine which may extend to Rs 10 lakh, or with both.

piracy is a crime

Let us tell you, piracy is a crime under Indian law. Before the release of every film, nowadays actors, directors request people to please go to the movie theater and watch it. But the web of piracy is increasing. Therefore, it has become necessary to rein in it.