Deepika Padukone’s top 10 highest grossing films till now, Before Gehraiyaan releases, see the list | Box Office – Highest grossing films of Deepika Padukone
Padmavat
Collection – 300.2 crores
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Deepika played the role of Rani Padmavati in the film.
Chennai Express
Collection – 226.70 crores
This film of Rohit Shetty released in the year 2013 had a great performance at the box office. This film of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was a super hit.
Happy New Year
Collection-203.3 crore
Even though people did not like the film Happy New Year released on Diwali 2014. But the film took entry in the 200 crore club. The film was directed by Farah Khan. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani in the lead roles.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani
Collection-190.03 cr
The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin was a super hit. The film was directed by Ayan Mukerji.
Bajirao Mastani
Collection-184.20 cr
This film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali released in 2015 had a collection of 184.20 crores. Deepika played the role of Mastani in the film and was praised a lot.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela
Collection – 112 crores
The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The pair of both was well liked and the film was a super hit.
Race 2
Collection – 102 crores
Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham Starrer This film came in 2013. This second film of Race franchise was a super hit.
Piku
Collection- 79.92
In this 2015 film by Shoojit Sircar, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan played the main characters. The film received many accolades and awards as well.
Om Shanti Om
Collection-79.75 cr
Deepika’s debut film Om Shanti Om was also a blockbuster. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika and Arjun Ram Pal were seen in this Farah Khan film.
Cocktails
Collection-76 cr
Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty starrer, this film is counted among the most important films of Deepika’s career. Deepika was highly praised for her role in this film.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.