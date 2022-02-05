Deepika Padukone’s top 10 highest grossing films till now, Before Gehraiyaan releases, see the list | Box Office – Highest grossing films of Deepika Padukone

Padmavat

Collection – 300.2 crores

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Deepika played the role of Rani Padmavati in the film.

Chennai Express

Collection – 226.70 crores

This film of Rohit Shetty released in the year 2013 had a great performance at the box office. This film of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was a super hit.

Happy New Year

Collection-203.3 crore

Even though people did not like the film Happy New Year released on Diwali 2014. But the film took entry in the 200 crore club. The film was directed by Farah Khan. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani in the lead roles.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani

Collection-190.03 cr

The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin was a super hit. The film was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Bajirao Mastani

Collection-184.20 cr

This film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali released in 2015 had a collection of 184.20 crores. Deepika played the role of Mastani in the film and was praised a lot.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela

Collection – 112 crores

The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The pair of both was well liked and the film was a super hit.

