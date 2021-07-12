Deepika padukoneto Shilpa Shetty these bollywood actress inbridal look

New Delhi. Every celebs in Bollywood has done their marriage in a royal style which has always been in the headlines. Because the look of the actor and actress has always been discussed in this royal wedding. About which the fans also want to know, whether it is Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, on this special occasion of marriage, the actress has looked beautiful in the red couple of the bride, whose look is discussed even today. Know about the actresses who looked beautiful in the red couple of the bride.

Read More:- Arijit Singh was costly to reply to Salman Khan, his career was in danger

Neha Kakkar

Recently Neha Kakkar married Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh. During the wedding, Neha’s bridal look was very much liked by everyone. On this special occasion of marriage, Neha was wearing a red colored lehenga, someone liked her bridal look.

Shilpa Shetty-

Actress Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in the year 2009. At the time of marriage, Shilpa wore a red sari designed by Tarun Tahaliyani. In which she was looking very beautiful.

Read More:- The actress was surprised to see ‘Chhoti Kangana’, the lookalike of Kangana Ranaut, the picture is going viral

Bipasha Basu-

Bipasha Basu married actor Karan Singh Grover in the year 2016. Bipasha also wore a red lehenga in her wedding, in which she looked very beautiful.

Priyanka chopra-

Priyanka Chopra may have married a foreigner, but she married in keeping with her Indian culture. In the year 2018, Nick Jonas was married to both Hindu and Christian customs. During that time she wore a red lehenga designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which was discussed a lot.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone married actor Ranveer Singh in a royal style in the year 2018. During the wedding, Deepika wore Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s designer red lehenga in which she looked very beautiful.

Sonam Kapoor-

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor married a big businessman boyfriend Anand Ahuja. At her wedding, Sonam was seen wearing a red lehenga, at that time even the fans were not able to take their eyes off Sonam’s wedding look.