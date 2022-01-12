Deepika Pallikal Dinesh Karthik Love Story Is Very Interesting As Indian Squash Player Hated Cricketers Became Second Wife Of Indian Wicket Keeper

Dipika Pallikal and Dinesh Karthik acquired married on 18 August 2015. Deepika is an Indian squash participant. Who grew to become the second spouse of Karthik. In an interview, she instructed that she hated cricketers and cricket.

The love story of India’s star wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik and his spouse well-known squash participant Dipika Pallikal is sort of fascinating. Regardless of every little thing being reverse, the 2 grew to become one. Even Deepika herself had instructed in an interview that she hates cricketers and cricket. That is when each his mom and his father have been cricketers.

Dipika Pallikal spoke brazenly about this in an interview with Shibani Dandekar. She instructed why she hates cricketers and cricket. She had mentioned, ‘I used to win rather a lot however I by no means used to get a reputation. However while you open the newspaper, solely cricket and cricketers used to get consideration.

Nonetheless, afterward 18 August 2015, she married India’s star cricketer and wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik. She was Kartik’s second spouse. Earlier, Karthik was divorced along with his first spouse. Just lately each additionally grew to become mother and father of twins. Each of them married first based on Christian customs after which two days later based on Hindu customs.

Karthik was after Deepika and went after England

On this interview, Deepika had instructed that, ‘Her mom and Karthik’s mom knew one another. Dinesh messaged me sooner or later and requested for dinner, however I used to make excuses that I’m out, or right here. The subsequent day I used to be within the gymnasium within the morning and Dinesh additionally met there. He requested me what occurred to your flight. I mentioned she acquired cancelled.

He instructed that, ‘After this, Karthik requested to satisfy him and exit. I instructed him sure with the intention that I might be chased. However after that he additionally got here to England with me. From right here, love for Dinesh began pouring in Deepika’s coronary heart as properly. After this the love story of each began.

There have been many ups and downs in Dinesh Karthik’s profession and his private life. He stored going out and in of the Indian crew as properly. Just lately he was seen enjoying for KKR within the second leg of IPL 2021. Dipika Pallikal has received gold medal in girls’s doubles occasion of 2014 Commonwealth Video games.

She received silver within the doubles occasion of the 2018 Commonwealth Video games and silver medals in combined doubles. After this, within the Asian Video games of 2014 and 2018 additionally, she was profitable in successful the bronze medal within the singles class. So Deepika, who as soon as hated cricketers, is now residing her life fortunately with a cricketer.