Deepika Ranveer catches Amitabh during PDA: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Amitabh Bachchan remembers when Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were caught during PDA

After falling in love with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan has not forgotten the incident. The incident took place during an awards ceremony, which was mentioned by Amitabh in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’.

This episode of ‘KBC 13’ will be aired today, September 10, starring Deepika Padukone and director Farah Khan. In front of Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan told her and Ranveer’s PDA story, which made Farah laugh out loud.



The producers have released its promo. In the promo, Amitabh says, ‘We also had an accident. Awards ceremonies happen in your film industry, don’t you? So everyone goes. So we went and so did Ranveer Singh. He was coming into the crane from above and playing the song. When Ranveer approached me, looking at me, he did so (eyes moved with fingers). I don’t understand what happens. I thought maybe he was saying you should do the same, so I also pointed two fingers at his eyes with the same finger. Then he did it again, so I did too.



Amitabh said that this path took a long time. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also threw his microphone, but Amitabh caught it. But his wife Jaya Bachchan, who was sitting next to him, interrupted and later said that the gesture was not for him. Amitabh said, ‘Jaya ji was sitting next to me. She whispered in her ear, ‘It’s not doing this for you. See who is sitting next to me? Looking ahead, Deepika was sitting.

The incident took place when Deepika and Ranveer were not married, said Amitabh. Everyone laughed knowing this.