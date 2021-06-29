Deepika to Anushka these actresses wore such expensive mangalsutra

New Delhi. The crown of every honeymoon is two pinches of vermilion. But at the same time, Mangalsutra also holds great importance in our culture. Without this, the makeup of any honeymoon is incomplete. Mangalsutra is a sign of love for every girl. From mango to special, her mangalsutra is very special for every girl. In such a situation, today we will tell you about the mangalsutra of Bollywood actresses, whose price will surprise you.

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma married Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in the year 2017. On many occasions after marriage, Anushka has been seen getting ready according to Indian culture. Anushka’s mangalsutra is made of diamonds. The cost of her mangalsutra is Rs 52 lakh.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh in the year 2018 after dating for many years. Both got married in Lake Como, Italy. At the wedding, Ranveer wore a mangalsutra decorated with big solitaire diamonds. The cost of his mangalsutra was said to be Rs 20 lakh.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. Both were married with great pomp in Jodhpur. Priyanka was looking very beautiful in the wedding. Along with the wedding look, her mangalsutra was also very much discussed. According to reports, her mangalsutra was worth Rs 21 lakh.

Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood’s very beautiful actress Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan on 20 April 2007. Both were married in a grand manner. It is said that Aish wore a Kanjeevaram saree worth 75 lakhs in her wedding. At the same time, the price of her mangalsutra is 45 lakh rupees.