deepotsav on diwali ayodhya congress leader comments on yogi sarkar

The Congress leader has targeted the Yogi government by tweeting a video. In the video, people are seen collecting the remaining oil in the lamps after the Diwali festival.

A day before Diwali, Deepotsav was organized in Ayodhya in which 9 lakh diyas were lit on Ram’s foot. Now Congress leader BV Srinivas has shared a video on Twitter, claiming that after Deepotsav people reached with bottles to take out the remaining oil in the lamp. He targeted the government while sharing the video. Although it is not clear where this video is from. Apart from this, whether the people in the video are cleaning or have reached to get the oil, it is also not clear. However, there was a debate on social media on Srinivas’s tweet.

Let us tell you that this kind of video had surfaced after Deepotsav last year as well. Many people have also called it fake on Srinivas’s tweet.