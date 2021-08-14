Deepti Sharma rings bells at Lord’s: Indian women’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma rings bells at Lord’s; IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Indian women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma played an hour at Lord’s, the thrill of the fourth day’s play began

Indian women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma started the fourth day’s play between India and England by ringing the bell at the historic Lord’s. On August 15, it was announced before the match that Dipti would have the honor of ringing the bell for 5 minutes before the start of the fourth day’s play. Some of the players on the women’s team are currently in England. Deepti is currently playing for London Spirit in The Hundred.

On the fourth day, the Indian team started its second innings. The stumps were declared at the end of England’s innings on the third day. Captain Joe Root’s unbeaten 180 and a 121-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Johnny Bairstow helped England take a 271-run lead at 391 on stumps on the third day of the second Test against India on Saturday.



The Indian bowlers struggled a lot in the first session but then returned with success in the second and third sessions. Otherwise, it was once thought that the England team would take a big lead. But James Anderson’s wicket in the last ball of the day reduced England’s lead to 391 for 27. India had scored 364 in the first innings.

Team India hoists flag in England: Indian team hoists tricolor in England on Independence Day, sings national anthem, watch video

Among Indian bowlers, Mohammad Siraj took four for 94 and Ishant Sharma took two for 69 in the final session. Jaspreet Bumrah (79 in 26 overs) was initially troubled by his balls but could not get a single wicket. He also bowled 13 no balls.