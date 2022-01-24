Deer rescued after falling through icy water in Shirley
SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) — Police officers came to the rescue of a deer in trouble in Suffolk County.
———-
The fawn wandered out onto icy water near Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Sunday afternoon.
The deer fell through the ice and got stuck.
A team of Suffolk County Marine Bureau Officers used a sled and a rope to reach the deer. They carefully lifted the animal out of the 40-degree water and pulled it back to shore.
Officers transported the deer to an animal rescues shelter.
RELATED | How to help families of fallen police officers
———-
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Deer #rescued #falling #icy #water #Shirley
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.