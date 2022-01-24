Deer rescued after falling through icy water in Shirley



SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) — Police officers came to the rescue of a deer in trouble in Suffolk County.

The fawn wandered out onto icy water near Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Sunday afternoon.

The deer fell through the ice and got stuck.

A team of Suffolk County Marine Bureau Officers used a sled and a rope to reach the deer. They carefully lifted the animal out of the 40-degree water and pulled it back to shore.

Officers transported the deer to an animal rescues shelter.

