Deezer 6.2.30.88 APK for Android – Download

Deezer is an application that allows you to listen to more than 56 million songs, completely free, and through your cell phone. Deezer is your music companion. This music player for Android will always give you the songs you love, and help you discover your next favorites. You bring the passion, we bring the music.

You can create your playlists and mark the selections that you would like to listen. Whenever you want, provided that you have an internet connection. Of course, you can upload your MP3 files to add them to your collection and listen anywhere. Deezer also offers the possibility to listen to new artists similar to the ones you like on your personalized radio.

Features:

Stream all the global hits.

Listen to flow and discover new favorites.

Enjoy thousands of radio channel without limits.

Find new tracks with Shuffle Mode.

Check out Playlist radios based on your taste.

Add songs you love to your Favorite Tracks collection with one tap.

Listen to any playlist you want or become a playlist maker yourself.

New! Get the lyrics to your favorite songs.

Share your playlists and favorite tracks with others.

Discover radio stations, audio channels, and podcasts in English.