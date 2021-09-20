Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut appears in court, but serious allegations against Javed Akhtar and the judge

The Bollywood actress appeared in court on Monday, September 20, 2021 for a defamation suit. At the last hearing, the court expressed displeasure and ordered Kangana to attend the hearing. If Kangana had not appeared in court today, a non-bailable warrant would have been issued against her. During the hearing of the case, Kangana Ranaut’s counsel, on the other hand, made sensational allegations against the complainant, Javed Akhtar, for threatening and demanding ransom, as well as against the judge of the Andheri court.

‘Javed Akhtar threatens Kangana and her sister’After the court hearing, Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui told the media, “Javed Akhtar called Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli to their house and threatened them. Kangana has already spoken to the media about it. Javed Akhtar had nothing to do with the case, yet he came to the matter. But now Javed Akhtar is pursuing his case very aggressively, so Kangana has also lodged a complaint against him.

Kangana’s lawyer said – we do not trust the judgeKangana and her lawyers have leveled various allegations against the Andheri court judge. He said Kangana was not required to appear in court for the hearing of the defamation case, but the magistrate was still forcing her to appear in court. Rizwan Siddiqui said, ‘Why are judges repeatedly calling Kangana to court. He twice threatened to issue a warrant. The media is present in court and Kangana’s image is tarnished in such a situation. Kangana had appeared in court once before. Kangana’s lawyer said he no longer trusted the judge hearing the case and wanted to transfer the case to another judge.

Filed a complaint against Javed AkhtarKangana Ranaut has filed a complaint against Javed Akhtar under the sections of threatening and demanding ransom. Kangana’s lawyers said that a case has been registered against Javed Akhtar under sections 383, 384, 387, 503, 506, R / W44, 33 of the Indian Penal Code. The next hearing in the case is set for October 1, 2021.