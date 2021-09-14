Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut did not reach court, angry judge says – if she does not come now, she will have to be arrested

The lyricist (Javed Akhtar) has been recorded on Bollywood Actress (). Mangalwal heard the case on September 14, 2021. Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar and his wife were present in the court but Kangana Ranaut was once again absent from the hearing. The court has reacted sharply to Kangana’s action. Not only that, but the angry court has given a clear warning to Kangana that if she does not reach the court at the next hearing, an arrest warrant will be issued against her. Her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui appeared for Kangana during the hearing of the case. The judge was furious when Kangana did not appear in court. He said in his order that the next hearing of the case would be held on September 20 and if Kangana did not appear in court on that date, an arrest warrant would be issued against her. Kangana has already sought not to attend the hearing of the case, which has already been rejected by the court. Advocate Rizwan submitted Kangana Ranaut’s medical report to the court stating that Kangana had symptoms of Kovid-19. In the last 15 days she has traveled a lot for the promotion of her film and she has met a lot of people. Prosecutors have asked the court for 7 days, until Kangana recovers and undergoes a covid test. The lawyer also said that Kangana Ranaut could also attend through a virtual hearing. Responding to Kangana’s counsel, Javed Akhtar’s counsel told the court that all these excuses were being used to postpone the hearing. The lawyer said his client Javed Akhtar has been present in court on every date. During the hearing, Javed Akhtar stood with his lawyer while Shabana Azmi was seen sitting behind him. Notably, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year, Kangana Ranaut gave interviews to several TV channels. During one such interview, Kangana had leveled several sensational allegations against Javed Akhtar, including factionalism in the film industry. After this, Javed Akhtar got very angry with Kangana’s statements and filed a defamation suit against her.