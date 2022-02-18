World

Defeated San Francisco school board member says voters who ousted her are ‘aligned with’ White supremacists

Gabriella Lopez, president of the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education, who lost a withdrawal election this week, said Thursday that those who supported her withdrawal were “connected” with white supremacists.

Lopez and two fellow board members – Vice President Fauga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins – all voted in the landslide on Tuesday, with more than 72% of voters choosing to withdraw each of them.

“So if you fight for racial justice, that’s the consequence,” Lopez tweeted with a photo in the Washington Post headlining that he and two other board members were “seen as too focused on racial justice.”

Newsweek, LA Times issue ‘alert’ and call for ‘wake-up’ for Democrats after San Francisco vote

“Don’t get me wrong, white supremacists are enjoying it. And withdrawal support is attached to it,” Lopez added.

“This title says it all. If you’re not angry, you’re not paying attention.”

Mother Jones retweeted a post criticizing the author for “defending white supremacy in San Francisco” in an article about Lopez’s withdrawal.

A pedestrian walks past the San Francisco Unified School District office building in San Francisco on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Three members of the district school board have been recalled this week.

(AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

That author, Clara Jeffrey, said the vote was “more about performance than performance.” He criticized San Francisco for its lazy efforts to reopen the school, and for the 2021 vote to change the names of dozens of schools, he described it as “a crowd-pleasing embarrassment that put Diane Feinstein, Abraham Lincoln and Paul Rever among the hit names.”

Even many San Francisco Democrat Has supported Lopez’s ouster. Among them was Mayor Breed of London.

“But critics of her and the school board are doing it,” Lopez said.[a]There is nothing to dismiss even the talk of racism. “He added that in 2017 a much-criticized attempt to rename schools began.”[i]Response to the United the Right rally in Charlottesville. ”

The mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, told a news conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 that he would take further steps to replace the three withdrawn school board members.

(Via Gabriel Lurie / San Francisco Chronicle Getty Images)

In a separate medium post, Lopez said he would remain active in schools in San Francisco.

“Where we come from, who we are, what we represent, what we have achieved and what we will continue to do in the service of others will not change,” he said. “It is unfortunate that those sentiments were exploited and taxpayers had to spend millions on elections and funds were poured in from special interest groups. Regardless of our position on this issue, it should not impede our rights in a democratic process.”

“I will continue to work with our future teachers, in our public schools, and make connections in higher education to advance these positions. I will take my teacher, M.Ed, the youngest Latina elected, 2-term president, Ph.D. , And the next, and the next. ”

A pedestrian walks under a sign for Diane Feinstein Elementary School in San Francisco on December 17, 2020.

(AP Photo / Jeff Chiu, file)

Breed is now responsible for replacing Lopez and two other withdrawn school board members.

“Voters in this city have sent a clear message that the school board must focus on the need to provide a well-run school system above all else,” Breed said in response to the election results.

“San Francisco is a city that believes in the value of big ideas, but those ideas must be built on the foundation of a government that does the necessary things well,” the mayor continued. “I want to recognize the parents who tirelessly organized and supported last year. Elections can be difficult, but these parents fought for the most important thing – their children.”

Edward Lawrence of Fox Business contributed to this report.


