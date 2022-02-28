Sports

Defeated the king of chess in just 39 moves

13 seconds ago
Pragyanand won the World Youth Chess Championship under-8 in 2013 and the International Chess Federation (FIDE) gave him the title of master at the age of seven.

On one hand R Pragyanand, who was only 16 years old, was playing with black pieces. On the other hand Magnus Carlsen, the master of chess in the world. Most were confident of Kalerson’s victory, having won three consecutive games, but early in the day Pragyanand looked strong against his opponent and by the time he reached the 39th move, he became the third Grandmaster in the country to defeat the former world champion. .

India’s youngest Grandmaster R Pragyanand took the reins of his victorious chariot by defeating world number one Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the online rapid chess tournament AirThings Masters. R Pragyanand, the second child of bank worker Ramesh Babu and his wife Nagalakshmi, was born on 10 August 2005 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Pragyanand, fondly known as Pragu in family and friends, was very young when his parents encouraged his elder sister Vaishali to play chess to stop watching television all the time. Sister brother liked this game of black and white pieces so much that both of them used to think of ways to beat each other throughout the day.

Seeing the passion for chess in the children, the father arranged for their coaching, so that they could get the correct knowledge of all the rules of the game. Maa Nagalakshmi would keep a close watch on his game and accompany him to every tournament. Sister brother made a mark in the game of chess at the national and international level at a very young age and achieved the highest title of chess i.e. Grandmaster status in women and men category.

Pragyanand won the World Youth Chess Championship under-8 in 2013 and the International Chess Federation (FIDE) gave him the title of master at the age of seven. In 2015, he won the Under-10 title and in 2016, at the age of 10 years, 10 months and 19 days, became the youngest International Master in the history of chess.

In November 2017, Pragyanand took the first step on the ladder of winning the Grandmaster title by finishing fourth with eight points in the World Junior Chess Championship. On 17 April 2018 he was able to achieve the second norm in the Heraklion Fischer Memorial GM Norm tournament played in Greece and on 23 June 2018 at the age of just 12 years 10 months and 13 days he achieved the third norm at the Gredine Open tournament in Italy. Time became the second youngest Grandmaster in the world.

Pragyanand’s achievement of beating Magnus Carlsen is huge because before this only two Indian players Viswanathan Anand and P Krishna have been able to beat this world number one player. It will be interesting to know here that Pragu considers Viswanathan Anand as his role model. There is no doubt that the credit for popularizing chess in the country goes largely to Viswanathan Anand and he is the first Grandmaster of the country. After him, till now a total of 73 players in the country have achieved the title of Grandmaster. Bharat Subramaniam is ranked 73rd in this row.


