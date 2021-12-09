Defector Helps Build Case Against Belarus Over Ryanair Flight It Forced Down

WARSAW – This summer, as immigrants trying to cross their country’s eastern border with Belarus were repulsed by Polish guards, a man who had infiltrated Poland received a warm but secret welcome.

Unlike desperate people looking for a better life in Iraq and elsewhere in Europe, the man was offering a dramatic intelligence coup – information that a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, a few weeks ago. , The capital of Lithuania.

Among the passengers on the plane was Belarusian President Alexander G. Lukashenko’s main opponent was dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, when the plane landed in Minsk.

European security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss confidentiality information, said the man welcomed by the poll was acting as air traffic controller at Minsk airport. Following his abduction, he provided detailed evidence that the Ryanair flight had been targeted for a fake bomb threat as part of an operation to capture Mr Protasevich, conducted by Belarus’s intelligence service, officials said.