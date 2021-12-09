Defector Helps Build Case Against Belarus Over Ryanair Flight It Forced Down
WARSAW – This summer, as immigrants trying to cross their country’s eastern border with Belarus were repulsed by Polish guards, a man who had infiltrated Poland received a warm but secret welcome.
Unlike desperate people looking for a better life in Iraq and elsewhere in Europe, the man was offering a dramatic intelligence coup – information that a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, a few weeks ago. , The capital of Lithuania.
Among the passengers on the plane was Belarusian President Alexander G. Lukashenko’s main opponent was dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, when the plane landed in Minsk.
European security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss confidentiality information, said the man welcomed by the poll was acting as air traffic controller at Minsk airport. Following his abduction, he provided detailed evidence that the Ryanair flight had been targeted for a fake bomb threat as part of an operation to capture Mr Protasevich, conducted by Belarus’s intelligence service, officials said.
When asked about the transfer, Stanislaw Zarin, Poland’s director of national security, declined to comment on the details, but said that police were investigating allegations that Rainier had been “kidnapped”.
He added that, according to the witness, an official of Belarus’s intelligence and security agency, the KGB, was in the control tower at the time and “took control of the air traffic controller at the crucial moment.” Throughout the incident, Belarusian officials “kept in constant telephone contact with someone to find out what was going on on the plane,” Mr Zarin said.
Defector’s account of what happened did not change what was originally suspected but, provided by a witness who was directly involved, helped Polish lawyers formulate a concrete legal case against Belarusian authorities that could be tried in court, but none of it. Involved is likely to appear for any future tests.
Security officials have named the air traffic controller as Oleg Galegov, who is married to a Belarusian woman. While on duty at the Minsk Control Tower at the time of the Rainier incident, Mr. Galegov was responsible for informing the pilot of the plane that there was a bomb in the plane and that he should stop Vilnius’ journey and land in Minsk “for safety reasons”. “
“For your information, we have information from special services that you have a bomb on board and that it could be activated on Vilnius,” the air traffic controller said, according to a transcript of a conversation with Belarusian Ryanair released in May. The officer pilot, a Lithuanian, was a suspect.
Airport security officials said they had received an email about the bomb, and the pilot asked which airport the warning had been sent to. About 20 minutes later, the pilot was told “the code is red,” and he reluctantly agreed to return to Minsk.
Mr. Lukashenko personally ordered the fighter jet to escort the plane. According to his press service, Shri. Lukashenko issued an “unequivocal order” to “land the plane with a U-turn.”
Subsequent changes to the air traffic controller, which were not previously reported, have helped Polish prosecutors working on criminal investigations into the incident. The Boeing 737 at the center of the play was registered in Poland and operated by a Polish subsidiary of the Irish carrier Rainier.
It also helps explain why relations between Belarus and Poland have become so toxic, with Mr Lukashenko accusing his western neighbor of plotting a “rebellion” and Poland of taking Belarus to the border in a “hybrid war”.
As both countries publicly trade Vitriol, the air traffic controller in Minsk is telling Polish investigators what he knows about the forced landing. That information threatens to expose Mr Lukashenko’s brutal security services role, in which Rainier’s boss, Michael O’Leary, denounces it as a “premeditated kidnapping”.
Nasha Niva, an independent news outlet whose website has been blocked by Belarusian authorities, reported on their telegram channel in July that Mr Galegov had gone on holiday in June and had not been seen since. It quoted a colleague as saying he had taken a vacation in his home country, Georgia.
Ivan Gerlovsky, deputy director general of Belarus Navigatsia, a state company managing air traffic control in Belarus, told the outlet that the personnel department had called Mr Galegov’s mother-in-law in Minsk and was trying to establish where he was.
Belarus’s security agency, known as the KGB, signed a cooperation agreement with Georgia’s security services in August when the country was part of the Soviet Union, another former Soviet republic – which may have increased the risk for Mr Gallegov. If he was in Georgia. But by the time he reached Poland, he had been gone, a European security official said. His current whereabouts were unclear.
Since disappearing in the summer, the air traffic controller has deleted all his social media accounts.
With a view to defecting, he initially contacted the US embassy in Warsaw but the Americans turned to the Polish authorities, European security officials said. The U.S. embassy in Warsaw declined to comment.
The forced landing of a passenger jet carrying 170 people sparked outrage across Europe and prompted the European Union to tighten sanctions already imposed on Belarus in the 2020 presidential election in which Mr Lukashenko claimed an unimaginable landslide victory.
When European foreign ministers met in May to discuss a new raft of measures aimed at punishing Belarus, Mr Lukashenko responded by threatening to mobilize migrants as a weapon of retaliation.
After the European Union imposed new restrictions in June, what caused migration from Belarus to Poland and Lithuania, both members of the European Union and NATO, Belarus reduced visa requirements, causing a sudden flood and allowing thousands to flee. , Many of them of Kurdish descent in Iraq, to enter the previously tightly controlled border zone.
There was no doubt that the Ryanair bomb threat was a hoax: a bomb warning email was sent in the name of Hamas and cited by Belarusian authorities as evidence of a real security threat, not sent after the plane was ordered. To land in Minsk. The Palestinian militant group Hamas has denied sending any messages.
Suspicions of fraud by Belarusian security services were reinforced by previously undisclosed findings from an independent investigation by police and the Prosecutor General’s Office in Lithuania. Their interrogation revealed that the passenger who landed after the plane landed in Minsk was a Belarusian man who had been recruited by his country’s military intelligence service.
The man, identified by Lithuanian investigators as Siarhei Kulakou, arrived in Vilnius a day before Mr Protasevich left for Athens for a holiday, and a week later Vilnius joined the dissidents on a return flight.
Mr. This circumstantial evidence of the covert operation carried out by Lukashenko’s security services, however, now includes the defector’s testimony and the recordings he bought in Poland that establish how the operation went down in the Minsk control tower, security officials said.
As the plane landed, Belarusian security agents apprehended Mr Protasevich and Ms Sapega. Since then, the two have only been seen at news briefings held by Belarusian officials in June and in videos released by the government in which they openly confessed to conducting “collective unrest.”
The anti-Russian news outlet Dozhd reported on Sunday that Belarus had filed formal criminal charges against Ms. Sapega, meaning she could face up to six years in prison.
Mr. Protasevich’s whereabouts and whereabouts are unknown.
Andrew Higgins Reports from Warsaw, and Tomas Dapkus From Vilnius, Lithuania. Anatole Magziarz of Warsaw and Oleg Matsnev of Moscow contributed to the report.
