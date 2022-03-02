Defending champion Stanford gears up for Pac-12 Tournament



Tara VanDerveer’s No. 2 Stanford team had just finished last when Washington took the time to exhale and reflect on the extraordinary depth of the Hall of Fame Coach Pack-12 conference.

Reigning national champions regularly push home at their own conferences – depending on who the Cardinals and others lead in the NCAA Tournament.

“If it’s our 12th-best team, we’ve got a hell of a league.”

The Pac-12 has sent six teams to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last four seasons, and five teams have bid for seven consecutive years.

So Vandervier must have realized how difficult it would be to defend a title given to NCAA runner-up and rival Arizona is still on the way to this week’s Pack-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

“We’re really focusing on the Pac-12 tournament right now because it’s the NCAA seed,” he said. “That’s how you get NCAA seeds.”

Stanford (25-3) has a perfect 16-0 lead through the Pac-12 schedule and has maintained a 17-game winning streak since losing 65-61 in No. 1 South Carolina on December 21st. The Cardinals also have 31 consecutive wins. Pac-12 against opponents, including 54-53 in last year’s national title game, the program’s first championship since 1992 and third overall.

In their only conference meeting of the season, Stanford held home against the Wildcats 75-69 at the Maples Pavilion on 30 January. Each team will face off in a semifinal on Friday night as they advance.

Everyone involved will welcome live fans again after two years except the audience.

“We’re really excited to share this with Vegas fans,” said UCLA coach Corey Klose.

Tips for the Pac-12 Tournament through four games at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday.

Strides by Stanford

Vandervi is constantly looking for things from every game that his team can do to get better – even when March comes and the spots get bigger.

He did just that after a narrow victory over Washington.

“Our defense can be much better, we can perform our offenses much better,” Vandervir said, adding later: “Our team, I have recruited each of them for the offense and this is something we have to move forward.”

Oregon has risen to second place in the standings and looks set to build on last summer’s run at Suite 16. The ducks and third-seeded Washington State are waiting for the winners of the first round on the same side of the bracket.

Opportunity in Arizona

The Wildcats did not miss leading scorer Kate Reese to end the regular season after suffering an injury against Washington State from second to last weekend.

Arizona, which got a first-round bye like Stanford, is coming in for the fourth consecutive 20-win season but has lost two of the last three.

Reese is averaging 14.6 points in a game and the way he attacked the basket has been greatly missed. “We know now that we can do this without him or until he returns,” said coach Adia Burns.

It will be important to mix defenses to generate points in the Arizona transition.

“We’re adjusting to life without Kate Ridge,” Burns said. “We don’t know how long we can get him back.”

Charisma leads the Bruins

Seventh-seeded UCLA rivals and 10th-seeded USC – under first-year coach Lindsay Gottlieb – will face off in the opening match of the tournament on Wednesday night. The Bruins made some momentum from last weekend’s road sweep of the Arizona schools with a 64-46 win in Tucson last Thursday.

Junior guard Karisma Osborne led the way and was named the Pack-12 Player of the Week with two wins averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. He played with a right knee injury later this season.

“The reality is, as Charisma goes, so do we,” Klose said.

UCLA is focused on being present at the moment. If it continues, Klose says “we can really surprise some people.”