Defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning top Panthers in Game 1



SUNRISE, Fla. — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead objective early in the third interval, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Jap Convention semifinal sequence Tuesday evening.

Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry every had a objective and an help, and Ross Colton additionally scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went forward 1-0 towards their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

Again and again, Vasilevskiy slammed the door on Florida. Over his final three video games — all of them wins, together with Game 7 at Toronto on Sunday — he’s stopped 94 of 99 pictures.

Anthony Duclair had the objective for Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida, which acquired 32 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. Together with the qualifying spherical that was held when the NHL restarted through the pandemic in 2020, Florida has misplaced seven consecutive Game 1s — a streak that goes again to 1997.

Corey Perry is mobbed by his teammates after scoring a objective in the Lightning’s 4-1 Game 1 win over the Panthers. NHLI through Getty Pictures

Game 2 is Thursday evening.

Duclair, a 31-goal scorer, was scratched by Florida for its series-clinching win at Washington, however he was again Tuesday and gave his staff the lead by scoring on a cross from Jonathan Huberdeau at 14:01 of the primary.

Duclair’s objective got here after the Panthers killed off a pair of early penalties — one from MacKenzie Weegar and the opposite from Duclair — as particular groups turned an element in the sport.

Florida went 0 for 18 on the facility play in the sequence win towards the Capitals and was scoreless on three extra tries Tuesday. However Tampa Bay cashed in three of its six possibilities.

After Kucherov was hooked by Weegar, he went proper round Aaron Ekblad and fed Perry for a tap-in objective at 16:22 of the second interval.

Bellemare’s objective got here 3:35 into the third interval, giving Tampa Bay its first lead of the sport — and the Lightning saved it the remainder of the way in which. The Lightning received a faceoff in the Florida zone and Perry took a fast shot from the slot that Bobrovsky stopped, however the rebound squirted proper to Bellemare.

(*1*) Pierre-Edouard Bellemare celebrates after scoring the go-ahead objective in the third interval of the Lightning’s Game 1 win. NHLI through Getty Pictures

He beat Bobrovsky to the glove facet for a 2-1 lead.

It appeared, for a second, Florida ended its lengthy energy play drought and tied the rating when Duclair scored on a unfastened puck. Tampa Bay challenged, saying the puck went off the netting and was due to this fact out of play. Video assessment confirmed that and the Lightning continued to steer 2-1.

That was the final hurrah for Florida. Tampa Bay left little question late, with Kucherov and Colton every getting power-play tallies in the ultimate 4:06 to place the sport away.