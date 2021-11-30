Defense Department Says Oklahoma National Guard Must Get Vaccinated

The Department of Defense has denied an Oklahoma governor’s attempt to exclude the state’s National Guard from a federal vaccination order.

Monday Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense, sent a letter to Governor Kevin Stitt that the military must comply with the requirements for all service branches.

The much-anticipated letter set the stage for state guards to lose their jobs if they refused.

Mr Kirby, a spokesman for Mr Austin, said on Monday that “anyone can choose not to be vaccinated, but then you will endanger your ability to stay in the National Guard.”